O piloto Charles Leclerc testou positivo à covid-19, anunciou a Ferrari.

O monegasco «tem sintomas leves» e vai ficar em isolamento. Leclerc foi testado no regresso a Abu Dhabi, onde os pilotos estão a experimentar os novos pneus da Pirelli.

Note-se que o monegasco já havia sido infetado por covid-19 em janeiro.

