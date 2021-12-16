O piloto Charles Leclerc testou positivo à covid-19, anunciou a Ferrari.

O monegasco «tem sintomas leves» e vai ficar em isolamento. Leclerc foi testado no regresso a Abu Dhabi, onde os pilotos estão a experimentar os novos pneus da Pirelli.

Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver @Charles_Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.

In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.

He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home.