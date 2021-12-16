Fórmula 1
Fórmula 1: Leclerc positivo à covid-19 pela segunda vez este ano
Ferrari anunciou que o piloto tem «sintomas leves»
O piloto Charles Leclerc testou positivo à covid-19, anunciou a Ferrari.
O monegasco «tem sintomas leves» e vai ficar em isolamento. Leclerc foi testado no regresso a Abu Dhabi, onde os pilotos estão a experimentar os novos pneus da Pirelli.
Note-se que o monegasco já havia sido infetado por covid-19 em janeiro.
