Há 1h e 2min
Atenção, Benfica: Fermín lesiona-se no treino e é baixa no Barcelona
Médio sofreu uma lesão muscular na coxa direita
O Barcelona anunciou que Fermín López sofreu uma lesão muscular no treino desta terça-feira de manhã.
Segundo o clube, o médio espanhol lesionou-se na coxa direita e deve ficar afastado dos relvados durante três semanas.
Gavi e Frenkie de Jong, outrora lesionados, já treinaram com a equipa.
MEDICAL NEWS | During training this morning, Fermín López suffered an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right quadriceps. He is expected to be out around three weeks. pic.twitter.com/B53o8sGg2Y— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2024
