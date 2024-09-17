O Barcelona anunciou que Fermín López sofreu uma lesão muscular no treino desta terça-feira de manhã.

Segundo o clube, o médio espanhol lesionou-se na coxa direita e deve ficar afastado dos relvados durante três semanas.

Gavi e Frenkie de Jong, outrora lesionados, já treinaram com a equipa.

