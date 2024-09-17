O Barcelona anunciou que Fermín López sofreu uma lesão muscular no treino desta terça-feira de manhã.

Segundo o clube, o médio espanhol lesionou-se na coxa direita e deve ficar afastado dos relvados durante três semanas.

Gavi e Frenkie de Jong, outrora lesionados, já treinaram com a equipa.

MEDICAL NEWS | During training this morning, Fermín López suffered an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right quadriceps. He is expected to be out around three weeks. pic.twitter.com/B53o8sGg2Y