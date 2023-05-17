Fórmula 1
Fórmula 1: Grande Prémio de Imola cancelado
Forte chuva em Itália ditou decisão
O Grande Prémio de Fórmula 1 Emilia-Romagna, em Imola, foi cancelado na sequência das fortes chuvas que têm fustigado o norte de Itália nos últimos dias.
[EM ATUALIZAÇÃO]
The decision has been taken not to proceed with the Grand Prix weekend in Imola#EmiliaRomagnaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4taauGnFEA— Formula 1 (@F1) May 17, 2023
