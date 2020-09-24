Incrível
Este tweet de Lineker sobre a covid-19 de Ibrahimovic já se tornou viral
Antigo internacional inglês brincou com teste positivo do sueco e pôs toda a gente a rir às gargalhadas
O antigo internacional inglês, Gary Lineker, reagiu com humor à notícia de que Zlatan Ibrahimovic estava infetado com covid-19. «Notícias de que Ibrahimovic testou positivo ao coronavírus. Os meus pensamentos estão com o vírus neste momento difícil», brincou, no twitter, o agora comentador televisivo.
Este tweet de Lineker já se tornou viral na rede social, com milhares de gostos e partilhas.
News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 24, 2020
