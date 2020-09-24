O antigo internacional inglês, Gary Lineker, reagiu com humor à notícia de que Zlatan Ibrahimovic estava infetado com covid-19. «Notícias de que Ibrahimovic testou positivo ao coronavírus. Os meus pensamentos estão com o vírus neste momento difícil», brincou, no twitter, o agora comentador televisivo.

Este tweet de Lineker já se tornou viral na rede social, com milhares de gostos e partilhas.