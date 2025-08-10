O Sunderland anunciou este domingo a contratação de Arthur Masuaku até 2027.

O lateral de 31 anos regressa à Premier League pela porta do recém-promovido Sunderland, depois de ter representado o West Ham entre 2016 e 2022.

No últimos três anos, o internacional pela República Democrática do Congo vestiu a camisola do Besiktas, clube com o qual terminou contrato neste verão.

Esta é a décima contratação do Sunderland: Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs e Marc Guiu.