OFICIAL: Sunderland contrata Arthur Masuaku até 2027
Lateral estava livre no mercado depois de terminar contrato com o Besiktas
O Sunderland anunciou este domingo a contratação de Arthur Masuaku até 2027.
O lateral de 31 anos regressa à Premier League pela porta do recém-promovido Sunderland, depois de ter representado o West Ham entre 2016 e 2022.
No últimos três anos, o internacional pela República Democrática do Congo vestiu a camisola do Besiktas, clube com o qual terminou contrato neste verão.
Esta é a décima contratação do Sunderland: Enzo Le Fée, Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Reinildo Mandava, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Granit Xhaka, Robin Roefs e Marc Guiu.
Welcome to Sunderland AFC, Arthur Masuaku! ❤️👋— Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 10, 2025
The left-back signs a two-year contract and becomes the Club’s 10th summer signing.
