Todos os campeões de Inglaterra: Liverpool fica a apenas um do United
Clube de Anfield festejou 19.º título trinta anos depois do 18.º em 1990
O Liverpool teve de esperar trinta anos para conquistar o 19.º título de campeão, ficando agora a apenas um do Manchester United que lidera a lista dos campeões de Inglaterra com vinte títulos.
A lista de todos os campeões de Inglaterra
2019/20 Liverpool
2018/19 Manchester City
2017/18 Manchester City
2016/17 Chelsea
2015/16 Leicester
2014/15 Chelsea
2013/14 Manchester City
2012/13 Manchester United
2011/12 Manchester City
2010/11 Manchester United
2009/10 Chelsea
2008/09 Manchester United
2007/08 Manchester United
2006/07 Manchester United
2005/06 Chelsea
2004/05 Chelsea
2003/04 Arsenal
2002/03 Manchester United
2001/02 Arsenal
2000/01 Manchester United
1999/00 Manchester United
1998/99 Manchester United
1997/98 Arsenal
1996/97 Manchester United
1995/96 Manchester United
1994/95 Blackburn Rovers
1993/94 Manchester United
1992/93 Manchester United
1991/92 Leeds
1990/91 Arsenal
1989/90 Liverpool
1988/89 Arsenal
1987/88 Liverpool
1986/87 Everton
1985/86 Liverpool
1984/85 Everton
1983/84 Liverpool
1982/83 Liverpool
1981/82 Liverpool
1980/81 Aston Villa
1979/80 Liverpool
1978/79 Liverpool
1977/78 Nottingham Forest
1976/77 Liverpool
1975/76 Liverpool
1974/75 Derby County
1973/74 Leeds
1972/73 Liverpool
1971/72 Derby County
1970/71 Arsenal
1969/70 Everton
1968/69 Leeds
1967/68 Manchester City
1966/67 Manchester United
1965/66 Liverpool
1964/65 Manchester United
1963/64 Liverpool
1962/63 Everton
1961/62 Ipswich
1960/61 Tottenham
1959/60 Burnley
1958/59 Wolverhampton
1957/58 Wolverhampton
1956/57 Manchester United
1955/56 Manchester United
1954/55 Chelsea
1953/54 Wolverhampton
1952/53 Arsenal
1951/52 Manchester United
1950/51 Tottenham
1949/50 Portsmouth
1948/49 Portsmouth
1947/48 Arsenal
1946/47 Liverpool
II GUERRA MUNDIAL
1938/39 Everton
1937/38 Arsenal
1936/37 Manchester City
1935/36 Sunderland
1934/35 Arsenal
1933/34 Arsenal
1932/33 Arsenal
1931/32 Everton
1930/31 Arsenal
1929/30 Sheffield Wednesday
1928/29 Sheffield Wednesday
1927/28 Everton
1926/27 Newcastle
1925/26 Huddersfield
1924/25 Huddersfield
1923/24 Huddersfield
1922/23 Liverpool
1921/22 Liverpool
1920/21 Burnley
1919/20 West Bromwich
PRIMEIRA GUERRA MUNDIAL
1914/15 Everton
1913/14 Blackburn Rovers
1912/13 Sunderland
1911/12 Blackburn Rovers
1910/11 Manchester United
1909/10 Aston Villa
1908/09 Newcastle
1907/08 Manchester United
1906/07 Newcastle
1905/06 Liverpool
1904/05 Newcastle
1903/04 The Wednesday
1902/03 The Wednesday
1901/02 Sunderland
1900/01 Liverpool
1899/00 Aston Villa
1898/99 Aston Villa
1897/98 Sheffield United
1896/97 Aston Villa
1895/96 Aston Villa
1894/95 Sunderland
1893/94 Aston Villa
1892/93 Sunderland
1891/92 Sunderland
1890/91 Everton
1889/90 Preston North End
1888/89 Preston North End
Clubes com mais títulos
1. Manchester United: 20 títulos
2. Liverpool: 19
3. Arsenal: 13
4. Everton: 9
5. Aston Villa: 7
6. Sunderland: 6
. Chelsea: 6
. Manchester City: 6
9. Newcastle: 4
. Sheffield Wednesday: 4*
11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3
. Leeds: 3
. Huddersfield: 3
. Blackburn Rovers: 3
15. Preston North End: 2
. Tottenham: 2
. Derby County: 2
. Burnley: 2
. Portsmouth: 2
20. Sheffield United: 1
. West Bromwich: 1
. Ipswich Town: 1
. Nottingham Forest: 1
. Leicester: 1
*Dois títulos como The Wednesday.