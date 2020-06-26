O Liverpool teve de esperar trinta anos para conquistar o 19.º título de campeão, ficando agora a apenas um do Manchester United que lidera a lista dos campeões de Inglaterra com vinte títulos.

A lista de todos os campeões de Inglaterra

2019/20 Liverpool

2018/19 Manchester City

2017/18 Manchester City

2016/17 Chelsea

2015/16 Leicester

2014/15 Chelsea

2013/14 Manchester City

2012/13 Manchester United

2011/12 Manchester City

2010/11 Manchester United

2009/10 Chelsea

2008/09 Manchester United

2007/08 Manchester United

2006/07 Manchester United

2005/06 Chelsea

2004/05 Chelsea

2003/04 Arsenal

2002/03 Manchester United

2001/02 Arsenal

2000/01 Manchester United

1999/00 Manchester United

1998/99 Manchester United

1997/98 Arsenal

1996/97 Manchester United

1995/96 Manchester United

1994/95 Blackburn Rovers

1993/94 Manchester United

1992/93 Manchester United

1991/92 Leeds

1990/91 Arsenal

1989/90 Liverpool

1988/89 Arsenal

1987/88 Liverpool

1986/87 Everton

1985/86 Liverpool

1984/85 Everton

1983/84 Liverpool

1982/83 Liverpool

1981/82 Liverpool

1980/81 Aston Villa

1979/80 Liverpool

1978/79 Liverpool

1977/78 Nottingham Forest

1976/77 Liverpool

1975/76 Liverpool

1974/75 Derby County

1973/74 Leeds

1972/73 Liverpool

1971/72 Derby County

1970/71 Arsenal

1969/70 Everton

1968/69 Leeds

1967/68 Manchester City

1966/67 Manchester United

1965/66 Liverpool

1964/65 Manchester United

1963/64 Liverpool

1962/63 Everton

1961/62 Ipswich

1960/61 Tottenham

1959/60 Burnley

1958/59 Wolverhampton

1957/58 Wolverhampton

1956/57 Manchester United

1955/56 Manchester United

1954/55 Chelsea

1953/54 Wolverhampton

1952/53 Arsenal

1951/52 Manchester United

1950/51 Tottenham

1949/50 Portsmouth

1948/49 Portsmouth

1947/48 Arsenal

1946/47 Liverpool

II GUERRA MUNDIAL

1938/39 Everton

1937/38 Arsenal

1936/37 Manchester City

1935/36 Sunderland

1934/35 Arsenal

1933/34 Arsenal

1932/33 Arsenal

1931/32 Everton

1930/31 Arsenal

1929/30 Sheffield Wednesday

1928/29 Sheffield Wednesday

1927/28 Everton

1926/27 Newcastle

1925/26 Huddersfield

1924/25 Huddersfield

1923/24 Huddersfield

1922/23 Liverpool

1921/22 Liverpool

1920/21 Burnley

1919/20 West Bromwich

PRIMEIRA GUERRA MUNDIAL

1914/15 Everton

1913/14 Blackburn Rovers

1912/13 Sunderland

1911/12 Blackburn Rovers

1910/11 Manchester United

1909/10 Aston Villa

1908/09 Newcastle

1907/08 Manchester United

1906/07 Newcastle

1905/06 Liverpool

1904/05 Newcastle

1903/04 The Wednesday

1902/03 The Wednesday

1901/02 Sunderland

1900/01 Liverpool

1899/00 Aston Villa

1898/99 Aston Villa

1897/98 Sheffield United

1896/97 Aston Villa

1895/96 Aston Villa

1894/95 Sunderland

1893/94 Aston Villa

1892/93 Sunderland

1891/92 Sunderland

1890/91 Everton

1889/90 Preston North End

1888/89 Preston North End

Clubes com mais títulos

 1. Manchester United: 20 títulos

 2. Liverpool: 19

 3. Arsenal: 13

 4. Everton: 9

 5. Aston Villa: 7

 6. Sunderland: 6

  . Chelsea: 6

  . Manchester City: 6

 9. Newcastle: 4

  . Sheffield Wednesday: 4*

11. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 3

  . Leeds: 3

  . Huddersfield: 3

  . Blackburn Rovers: 3

15. Preston North End: 2

  . Tottenham: 2

  . Derby County: 2

  . Burnley: 2

  . Portsmouth: 2

20. Sheffield United: 1

  . West Bromwich: 1

  . Ipswich Town: 1

  . Nottingham Forest: 1

  . Leicester: 1

*Dois títulos como The Wednesday.

RELACIONADOS
VÍDEOS: a festa dos adeptos do Liverpool junto a Anfield
Robertson tenta «sacar» umas folgas a Klopp: «Dêem-lhe mais umas cervejas»
Jurgen Klopp: «Este título é também para ti, Kenny, e para o Stevie»