O Watford chegou a acordo com os jogadores do plantel principal com vista a uma redução salarial, face aos efeitos da pandemia de covid-19.

"It's a show of unity which we know our supporters and the Watford community will appreciate, and shows an awareness of the need for everybody to pull together in these challenging times.”



ℹ️ #watfordfc has reached an agreement with its players over a squad wage deferral.