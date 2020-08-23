Champions: lista de todos os vencedores
Bayern Munique chegou ao sexto título e igualou o Liverpool
Bayern Munique chegou ao sexto título e igualou o Liverpool
O Bayern Munique bateu o PSG e conquistou o sexto troféu da Champions sua história e igualou o Liverpool como o terceiro clube mais titulado de sempre da competição, com seis troféus, apenas atrás de AC Milan e Real Madrid.
A última vez que os bávaros tinham vencido a Prova Milionária datava de 2013, frente ao Borussia Dortmund.
Lista de todos os vencedores:
1955/56 Real Madrid, Esp
1956/57 Real Madrid, Esp
1957/58 Real Madrid, Esp
1958/59 Real Madrid, Esp
1959/60 Real Madrid, Esp
1960/61 BENFICA, POR
1961/62 BENFICA, POR
1962/63 AC Milan, Ita
1963/64 Inter de Milão, Ita
1964/65 Inter de Milão, Ita
1965/66 Real Madrid, Esp
1966/67 Celtic, Esc
1967/68 Manchester United, Ing
1968/69 AC Milan, Ita
1969/70 Feyenoord, Hol
1970/71 Ajax, Hol
1971/72 Ajax, Hol
1972/73 Ajax, Hol
1973/74 Bayern Munique, RFA
1974/75 Bayern Munique, RFA
1975/76 Bayern Munique, RFA
1976/77 Liverpool, Ing
1977/78 Liverpool, Ing
1978/79 Nottingham Forest, Ing
1979/80 Nottingham Forest, Ing
1980/81 Liverpool, Ing
1981/82 Aston Villa, Ing
1982/83 Hamburgo, RFA
1983/84 Liverpool, Ing
1984/85 Juventus, Ita
1985/86 Steaua Bucareste, Rom
1986/87 FC PORTO, POR
1987/88 PSV Eindhoven, Hol
1988/89 AC Milan, Ita
1989/90 AC Milan, Ita
1990/91 Estrela Vermelha, Jug
1991/92 FC Barcelona, Esp
1992/93 Marselha, Fra
1993/94 AC Milan, Ita
1994/95 Ajax, Hol
1995/96 Juventus, Ita
1996/97 Borussia Dortmund, Ale
1997/98 Real Madrid, Esp
1998/99 Manchester United, Ing
1999/00 Real Madrid, Esp
2000/01 Bayern Munique, Ale
2001/02 Real Madrid, Esp
2002/03 AC Milan, Ita
2003/04 FC PORTO, POR
2004/05 Liverpool, Ing
2005/06 FC Barcelona, Esp
2006/07 AC Milan, Ita
2007/08 Manchester United, Ing
2008/09 FC Barcelona, Esp
2009/10 Inter de Milão, Ita
2010/11 FC Barcelona, Esp
2011/12 Chelsea, Ing
2012/13 Bayern Munique, Ale
2013/14 Real Madrid, Esp
2014/15 FC Barcelona, Esp
2015/16 Real Madrid, Esp
2016/17 Real Madrid, Esp
2017/18 Real Madrid, Esp
2018/2019 Liverpool, Ing
2019/20 Bayern Munique, Ale
Títulos por clube:
1. Real Madrid: 13 (1956, 57, 58, 59, 60, 66, 98, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
2. AC Milan: 7 (1963, 69, 89, 90, 94, 2003, 2007)
3. Liverpool: 6 (1977, 78, 81, 84, 2005, 2019)
Bayern Munique: 6 (1974. 75, 76, 2001, 2013 e 2019)
4. FC Barcelona: 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)
6. Ajax: 4 (1971, 72, 73, 95)
7. Manchester United: 3 (1968, 99, 2008)
. Inter de Milão: 3 (1964, 65, 2010)
9. BENFICA: 2 (1961, 62)
. Nottingham Forest: 2 (1979, 80)
. Juventus: 2 (1985, 96)
. FC PORTO: 2 (1987, 2004)
13. Celtic: 1 (1967)
. Feyenoord: 1 (1970)
. Aston Villa: 1 (1982)
. Hamburgo: 1 (1983)
. Steaua Bucareste: 1 (1986)
. PSV Eindhoven: 1 (1988)
. Estrela Vermelha: 1 (1991)
. Marselha: 1 (1993)
. Borussia Dortmund: 1 (1997)
. Chelsea: 1 (2012)
Títulos por país:
1. Espanha: 18 (1956, 57, 58, 59, 60, 66, 92, 98, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)
2. Inglaterra: 13 (1968, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 84, 99, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2019)
3. Itália: 12 (1963, 64, 65, 69, 85, 89, 90, 94, 96, 2003, 2007, 2010)
4. RFA/Alemanha: 8 (1974, 75, 76, 83, 97, 2001, 2013, 2019)
5. Holanda: 6 (1970, 71, 72, 73, 88, 95)
6. Portugal: 4 (1961, 62, 87, 2004)
7. Escócia: 1 (1967)