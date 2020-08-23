O Bayern Munique bateu o PSG e conquistou o sexto troféu da Champions sua história e igualou o Liverpool como o terceiro clube mais titulado de sempre da competição, com seis troféus, apenas atrás de AC Milan e Real Madrid.

A última vez que os bávaros tinham vencido a Prova Milionária datava de 2013, frente ao Borussia Dortmund.
 

Lista de todos os vencedores:

1955/56 Real Madrid, Esp

1956/57 Real Madrid, Esp

1957/58 Real Madrid, Esp

1958/59 Real Madrid, Esp

1959/60 Real Madrid, Esp

1960/61 BENFICA, POR

1961/62 BENFICA, POR

1962/63 AC Milan, Ita

1963/64 Inter de Milão, Ita

1964/65 Inter de Milão, Ita

1965/66 Real Madrid, Esp

1966/67 Celtic, Esc

1967/68 Manchester United, Ing

1968/69 AC Milan, Ita

1969/70 Feyenoord, Hol

1970/71 Ajax, Hol

1971/72 Ajax, Hol

1972/73 Ajax, Hol

1973/74 Bayern Munique, RFA

1974/75 Bayern Munique, RFA

1975/76 Bayern Munique, RFA

1976/77 Liverpool, Ing

1977/78 Liverpool, Ing

1978/79 Nottingham Forest, Ing

1979/80 Nottingham Forest, Ing

1980/81 Liverpool, Ing

1981/82 Aston Villa, Ing

1982/83 Hamburgo, RFA

1983/84 Liverpool, Ing

1984/85 Juventus, Ita

1985/86 Steaua Bucareste, Rom

1986/87 FC PORTO, POR

1987/88 PSV Eindhoven, Hol

1988/89 AC Milan, Ita

1989/90 AC Milan, Ita

1990/91 Estrela Vermelha, Jug

1991/92 FC Barcelona, Esp

1992/93 Marselha, Fra

1993/94 AC Milan, Ita

1994/95 Ajax, Hol

1995/96 Juventus, Ita

1996/97 Borussia Dortmund, Ale

1997/98 Real Madrid, Esp

1998/99 Manchester United, Ing

1999/00 Real Madrid, Esp

2000/01 Bayern Munique, Ale

2001/02 Real Madrid, Esp

2002/03 AC Milan, Ita

2003/04 FC PORTO, POR

2004/05 Liverpool, Ing

2005/06 FC Barcelona, Esp

2006/07 AC Milan, Ita

2007/08 Manchester United, Ing

2008/09 FC Barcelona, Esp

2009/10 Inter de Milão, Ita

2010/11 FC Barcelona, Esp

2011/12 Chelsea, Ing

2012/13 Bayern Munique, Ale

2013/14 Real Madrid, Esp

2014/15 FC Barcelona, Esp

2015/16 Real Madrid, Esp

2016/17 Real Madrid, Esp

2017/18 Real Madrid, Esp

2018/2019 Liverpool, Ing

2019/20 Bayern Munique, Ale

Títulos por clube:

 1. Real Madrid: 13 (1956, 57, 58, 59, 60, 66, 98, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

 2. AC Milan: 7 (1963, 69, 89, 90, 94, 2003, 2007)

 3. Liverpool: 6 (1977, 78, 81, 84, 2005, 2019)
       
      Bayern Munique: 6 (1974. 75, 76, 2001, 2013 e 2019)

 4. FC Barcelona: 5 (1992, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015)

 6. Ajax: 4 (1971, 72, 73, 95)

 7. Manchester United: 3 (1968, 99, 2008)

  . Inter de Milão: 3 (1964, 65, 2010)

 9. BENFICA: 2 (1961, 62)

  . Nottingham Forest: 2 (1979, 80)

  . Juventus: 2 (1985, 96)

  . FC PORTO: 2 (1987, 2004)

13. Celtic: 1 (1967)

  . Feyenoord: 1 (1970)

  . Aston Villa: 1 (1982)

  . Hamburgo: 1 (1983)

  . Steaua Bucareste: 1 (1986)

  . PSV Eindhoven: 1 (1988)

  . Estrela Vermelha: 1 (1991)

  . Marselha: 1 (1993)

  . Borussia Dortmund: 1 (1997)

  . Chelsea: 1 (2012)

Títulos por país:

 1. Espanha: 18 (1956, 57, 58, 59, 60, 66, 92, 98, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018)

 2. Inglaterra: 13 (1968, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 84, 99, 2005, 2008, 2012, 2019)

 3. Itália: 12 (1963, 64, 65, 69, 85, 89, 90, 94, 96, 2003, 2007, 2010)

 4. RFA/Alemanha: 8 (1974, 75, 76, 83, 97, 2001, 2013, 2019)

 5. Holanda: 6 (1970, 71, 72, 73, 88, 95)

 6. Portugal: 4 (1961, 62, 87, 2004)

 7. Escócia: 1 (1967)

RELACIONADOS
Todos os vencedores da Liga Europa
Champions: os «tubarões» em rota de colisão com o FC Porto