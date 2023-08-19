Liga
VÍDEO: David Neres assiste de novo e Rafa fecha a contagem
Benfica venceu o Estrela por 2-0
Rafa fixou o resultado final do Benfica-Estrela (2-0) com um golo ao minuto 90+3, após nova assistência de David Neres.
⚽ GOLO— VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) August 19, 2023
Rafa 93'
Liga Portugal Betclic (#2) | Benfica 2-0 Estrela Amadora#LigaPortugalBetclic #SLBCFEA https://t.co/uKcP87ttjO pic.twitter.com/8Lwp1zzPOt
TAGS: Liga Videos Liga
