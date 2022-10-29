Liga
VÍDEO: Neres volta à titularidade e marca golaço ao minuto 2
Benfica cedo em vantagem
Minuto 2 do Benfica-Desp. Chaves: regressado à titularidade, David Neres abre a contagem com um golaço (1-0).
⚽ GOLO— VSPORTS (@vsports_pt) October 29, 2022
David Neres 2'
Liga Portugal bwin (#11) | Benfica 1-0 Desp. Chaves#LigaPortugalbwin #SLBGDC https://t.co/vnQ280gOzL pic.twitter.com/hB7F6oHeaw
