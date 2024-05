Vítor Matos foi apresentado, esta terça-feira, como treinador-adjunto do Red Bull Salzburgo.

⚡️ OFFICIAL: Onur Cinel and Vitor Matos will be our assistant coaches for the upcoming season.



Cinel will remain in the first team hierarchy after serving as caretaker towards the end of the last season, whereas Matos will join as part of Pep Lijnders' staff from Liverpool 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GY6DLZrrZL