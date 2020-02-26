Kevin De Bruyne e Aouar foram eleitos os melhores jogadores dos jogos desta quarta-feira.



O internacional belga fez um golo e uma assistência na reviravolta sensacional do Man. City em pleno Santiago Bernabéu.

Manchester City maestro & goalscorer Kevin De Bruyne wins #UCLMOTM prize after his display in Madrid 👏👏👏 👉 He will be among the nominees for the Player of the Week crown! 👑 pic.twitter.com/C4TOoPfo44



Por sua vez, o médio francês assistiu Tousart para o golo que resolveu a partida entre o Lyon e a Juventus.

Lyon playmaker @HoussemAouar - who claimed an assist for the winner - secures #UCLMOTM award! 🥇



Houssem Aouar will be one of four candidates you can vote for to win Player of the Week! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YvqjQV9WFs