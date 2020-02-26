Kevin De Bruyne e Aouar foram eleitos os melhores jogadores dos jogos desta quarta-feira.

O internacional belga fez um golo e uma assistência na reviravolta sensacional do Man. City em pleno Santiago Bernabéu.


Por sua vez, o médio francês assistiu Tousart para o golo que resolveu a partida entre o Lyon e a Juventus.

 
RELACIONADOS
Champions: De Bruyne opera reviravolta do Man. City no Bernabéu
Champions: Ronaldo não marca pela primeira vez em 2020 e Juve perde
VÍDEO: Ronaldo pede penálti, irrita-se com ex-Benfica e faz de «steward»