Champions: De Bruyne e Aouar foram os melhores da noite
Belga foi o melhor em campo no Real Madrid-Man. City e o francês destacou-se no embate entre Lyon e Juventus
Kevin De Bruyne e Aouar foram eleitos os melhores jogadores dos jogos desta quarta-feira.
O internacional belga fez um golo e uma assistência na reviravolta sensacional do Man. City em pleno Santiago Bernabéu.
Manchester City maestro & goalscorer Kevin De Bruyne wins #UCLMOTM prize after his display in Madrid 👏👏👏— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020
👉 He will be among the nominees for the Player of the Week crown! 👑 pic.twitter.com/C4TOoPfo44
Por sua vez, o médio francês assistiu Tousart para o golo que resolveu a partida entre o Lyon e a Juventus.
Lyon playmaker @HoussemAouar - who claimed an assist for the winner - secures #UCLMOTM award! 🥇— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 26, 2020
Houssem Aouar will be one of four candidates you can vote for to win Player of the Week! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/YvqjQV9WFs
