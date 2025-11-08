Manchester United
Há 1h e 5min
VÍDEO: Man United recebe adeptos de noite em Old Trafford por causa nobre
Fundação do clube pretende apoiar jovens carenciados durante o inverno
SS
Fundação do clube pretende apoiar jovens carenciados durante o inverno
SS
O Manchester United recebeu os adeptos em Old Trafford na noite de sexta-feira, na véspera da visita ao Tottenham. A fundação dos “Red Devils” procurou, desta forma, acumular fundos para apoiar «jovens em situação de vulnerabilidade» durante o inverno.
Os antigos jogadores Wes Brown, Phil Jones e Michael Carrick participaram na iniciativa.
Sleep Out Selfie 🤳 😍— Manchester United Foundation (@MU_Foundation) November 7, 2025
Set Up vs The Shot#MUSleepOut | #ManUtdFoundation pic.twitter.com/Dt5W9XEMOb
The #MUFC community coming together ❤️
Thank you to everyone who has supported our #SleepOut, your help will make a huge difference to our work with vulnerable young people this winter.
🔗 https://t.co/Ic7FklErHl#ManUtdFoundation | #MUSleepOut2025 pic.twitter.com/ebDsS6F2tV
— Manchester United Foundation (@MU_Foundation) November 7, 2025
Continuar a ler
VÍDEO MAIS VISTO
NOTÍCIAS MAIS LIDAS