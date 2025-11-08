O Manchester United recebeu os adeptos em Old Trafford na noite de sexta-feira, na véspera da visita ao Tottenham. A fundação dos “Red Devils” procurou, desta forma, acumular fundos para apoiar «jovens em situação de vulnerabilidade» durante o inverno.

Os antigos jogadores Wes Brown, Phil Jones e Michael Carrick participaram na iniciativa.

The #MUFC community coming together ❤️



Thank you to everyone who has supported our #SleepOut, your help will make a huge difference to our work with vulnerable young people this winter.

🔗 https://t.co/Ic7FklErHl#ManUtdFoundation | #MUSleepOut2025 pic.twitter.com/ebDsS6F2tV