Autor de um «bis» na goleada de Inglaterra ao Irão (6-2), Bukayo Saka foi distinguido com o prémio oficial de «Melhor em Campo».

O internacional inglês junta-se assim a Enner Valencia, premiado no jogo de abertura, no qual também bisou.

 

Lista de jogadores distinguidos com o prémio «Melhor em Campo»:

Qatar-Equador: Enner Valencia

Inglaterra-Irão: Bukayo Saka