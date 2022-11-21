Autor de um «bis» na goleada de Inglaterra ao Irão (6-2), Bukayo Saka foi distinguido com o prémio oficial de «Melhor em Campo».

O internacional inglês junta-se assim a Enner Valencia, premiado no jogo de abertura, no qual também bisou.

Lista de jogadores distinguidos com o prémio «Melhor em Campo»:

Qatar-Equador: Enner Valencia

Inglaterra-Irão: Bukayo Saka

It’s not about then, it’s all about now. 💪



Delight in Doha for Bukayo Saka, today’s @Budweiser Player of the Match as voted by you! #POTM #YoursToTake #Budweiser @budfootball pic.twitter.com/9dScTqbhdb