Mundial 2022
Há 37 min
Mundial 2022: os vencedores do prémio de «Melhor em Campo»
Saka distinguido no Inglaterra-Irão
Autor de um «bis» na goleada de Inglaterra ao Irão (6-2), Bukayo Saka foi distinguido com o prémio oficial de «Melhor em Campo».
O internacional inglês junta-se assim a Enner Valencia, premiado no jogo de abertura, no qual também bisou.
Lista de jogadores distinguidos com o prémio «Melhor em Campo»:
Qatar-Equador: Enner Valencia
Inglaterra-Irão: Bukayo Saka
It’s not about then, it’s all about now. 💪— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022
Delight in Doha for Bukayo Saka, today’s @Budweiser Player of the Match as voted by you! #POTM #YoursToTake #Budweiser @budfootball pic.twitter.com/9dScTqbhdb
