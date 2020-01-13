Yesterday’s stage was starting well, great pace and feeling good on the bike until the refuel. Paulo took off into the stage about 5 minutes before me and the worst case had happened. I come over a small crest and seen a rider down and was Paulo. Worst fears kicked in cause I knew this one was serious. I called for help ASAP and helped get him on his side (plus more serious checks). Tried calling for more help and by this stage @stefansvitko (also a champion) had arrived and helping where he could. The first helicopter arrive and @luc_alphand_skiator was starting to help and as the medical helicopter arrive they were already on CPR and the doctors got to our sides and work all they could. Helping holding drip bags, getting bags of medical equipment and guiding other riders around a bad scene. We all worked as long as we could but there was nothing we could do. I helped assist carrying him to the helicopter as it was the right thing to do. I was first at his side and wanted to be the last to leave. We will miss you’re smile and laughter in the bivouac #speedy My last 250km of special stage was tough, I’m dehydrated from tears. At the moment I’m not even worried about the result, I couldn’t care. Many thoughts with family and friends on this day, we don’t start the rally day 8 for bike #8 in respect to family and friends and the loss of a HERO.. Thankyou to everyone for the messages of support worldwide, especially Portugal with all the kind things. We are human and this is nothing but just a race, I would give up all my wins to have any of my fellow racing mates back with us..

A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87) on Jan 12, 2020 at 11:12pm PST