O antigo jogador do Sporting, Sunil Chhetri, recebeu o prémio Khel Ratna, este sábado, pelas mãos do presidente da Índia, Ram Nath Kovind.

President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 on Shri Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Football.



• Second joint-highest international goal-scorer

• Most-capped Indian footballer

• All-time top goal-scorer for India pic.twitter.com/PdtTbkDgNL