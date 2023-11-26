Terry Venables, nome histórico do futebol inglês, faleceu no sábado, vítima de doença prolongada, aos 80 anos de idade.

«Estamos devastados pela perda de um marido e pai maravilhoso, que faleceu de forma pacífica ontem, na sequência de uma doença prolongada», anunciou a família de Venables, em comunicado.

The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.



Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl