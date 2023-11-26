Morre Terry Venables, nome histórico do futebol inglês
Antigo treinador faleceu aos 80 anos, vítima de doença prolongada
Terry Venables, nome histórico do futebol inglês, faleceu no sábado, vítima de doença prolongada, aos 80 anos de idade.
«Estamos devastados pela perda de um marido e pai maravilhoso, que faleceu de forma pacífica ontem, na sequência de uma doença prolongada», anunciou a família de Venables, em comunicado.
The Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.
Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will… pic.twitter.com/ot67eolKJl
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2023
Devastated to hear that Terry Venables has died. The best, most innovative coach that I had the privilege and pleasure of playing for. He was much more, though, than just a great manager, he was vibrant, he was charming, he was witty, he was a friend. He’ll be hugely missed.…— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 26, 2023
[em atualização]