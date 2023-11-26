Terry Venables, nome histórico do futebol inglês, faleceu no sábado, vítima de doença prolongada, aos 80 anos de idade.

«Estamos devastados pela perda de um marido e pai maravilhoso, que faleceu de forma pacífica ontem, na sequência de uma doença prolongada», anunciou a família de Venables, em comunicado.

[em atualização]