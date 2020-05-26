Christian Mbulu, jogador inglês do Morecambe, morreu esta terça-feira aos 23 anos.

«Todos no Morecambe FC estão profundamente tristes por saber da morte de Christian Mbulu e gostariam de expressar as nossas mais profundas simpatias à família e aos amigos neste momento muito triste», escreveu o emblema da quarta divisão inglesa nas redes sociais.

A causa da morte do jovem defesa não é, para já, conhecida.

Mbulu representou ainda o Milwall, o Crewe Alexandra, o Braintree Town, o Canvey Island e o Motherwell, da Escócia. Nas redes sociais, foram várias as mensagens a lamentar a morte do jogador.