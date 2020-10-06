O Nottingham Forest, clube onde jogam os portugueses Yuri Ribeiro, Tobias Figueiredo e Cafú, tem novo treinador. Chris Hughton sucede a Sabri Lamouchi, numa troca que foi confirmada esta terça-feira.

Hughton, de 61 anos, esteve sem treinar na temporada 2019/2020 e volta ao ativo, numa carreira com experiência no futebol inglês, na qual já leva a subida à Premier League pelo Newcastle (em 2010) e pelo Brighton & Hove Albion (em 2017).

O antigo treinador principal e adjunto do Tottenham, foi ainda adjunto na seleção da República da Irlanda e comandou também o Birmingham e o Norwich.

Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager.