O Anderlecht anunciou a contratação de Islam Slimani. O antigo avançado do Sporting assinou pelo clube belga até final da temporada.

O argelino estava no Brest, de França.

Slimani vai reforçar o setor ofensivo do clube da capital belga, que ficou sem Fábio Silva, que entretanto rumou ao PSV Eindhoven.

Meet our new striker. Islam Slimani joins RSCA until the end of the season. 🟣⚪ https://t.co/3QJ3rrDc3L pic.twitter.com/yvaEZm4sbH