O Anderlecht anunciou a contratação de Islam Slimani. O antigo avançado do Sporting assinou pelo clube belga até final da temporada.

O argelino estava no Brest, de França. 

Slimani vai reforçar o setor ofensivo do clube da capital belga, que ficou sem Fábio Silva, que entretanto rumou ao PSV Eindhoven.