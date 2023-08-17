A UEFA divulgou nesta quinta-feira os nomeados para treinador do ano. O vencedor será conhecido a 31 de agosto.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milão) e Luciano Spalletti (Nápoles) estão na corrida.

