A UEFA divulgou nesta quinta-feira os nomeados para treinador do ano. O vencedor será conhecido a 31 de agosto.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milão) e Luciano Spalletti (Nápoles) estão na corrida.

RELACIONADOS
UEFA: Messi e dois jogadores do Man. City nomeados para jogador do ano