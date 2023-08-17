UEFA
UEFA: Guardiola, Inzaghi e Spalletti nomeados para treinador do ano
Vencedor será conhecido a 31 de agosto
A UEFA divulgou nesta quinta-feira os nomeados para treinador do ano. O vencedor será conhecido a 31 de agosto.
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milão) e Luciano Spalletti (Nápoles) estão na corrida.
🥇 NOMINEES: UEFA Men's Coach of the Year 2022/23 ✨— UEFA (@UEFA) August 17, 2023
🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola
🇮🇹 Simone Inzaghi
🇮🇹 Luciano Spalletti
All #UEFAawards winners will be announced at the #UCLdraw on 31 August 2023.
