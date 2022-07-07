MF Mundo
Há 1h e 25min
James Caan, Sonny Corleone em «O Padrinho», morre aos 82 anos
Informação avançada pela família
A sétima arte está de luto pela morte de James Caan, na noite desta quarta-feira.
O ator que apareceu em filmes como «O Padrinho» (Sonny Corleone), Misery ou na série Las Vegas tinha 82 anos.
Nascido em Bronx, Nova Iorque, James Caan começou a carreira na década de 60 e manteve-se ativo até aos dias de hoje.
It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.— James Caan (@James_Caan) July 7, 2022
The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.
End of tweet
