A sétima arte está de luto pela morte de James Caan, na noite desta quarta-feira.

O ator que apareceu em filmes como «O Padrinho» (Sonny Corleone), Misery ou na série Las Vegas tinha 82 anos.

Nascido em Bronx, Nova Iorque, James Caan começou a carreira na década de 60 e manteve-se ativo até aos dias de hoje.

