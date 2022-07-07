A sétima arte está de luto pela morte de James Caan, na noite desta quarta-feira.

O ator que apareceu em filmes como «O Padrinho» (Sonny Corleone), Misery ou na série Las Vegas tinha 82 anos.

Nascido em Bronx, Nova Iorque, James Caan começou a carreira na década de 60 e manteve-se ativo até aos dias de hoje.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6.



The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.



