Marouane Fellaini testou positivo por Covid-19 após o regresso à China.

A informação foi avançada pelo Shandong Luneng, equipa chinesa que o médio belga representa desde o ano passado.

Segundo o clube, o ex-Manchester United e Everton, não tem febre e sente-se bem, ainda que esteja hospitalizado.

Entretanto, já este Domingo Fellaini publicou uma mensagem nas redes sociais. «Posso assegurar-vos que está tudo bem comigo. (...) Vou seguir o tratamento e espero em breve voltar o mais rapidamente possível.»

