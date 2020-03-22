Covid-19: Fellaini com teste positivo após regressar à China
Médio belga está hospitalizado, mas sente-se bem
Marouane Fellaini testou positivo por Covid-19 após o regresso à China.
A informação foi avançada pelo Shandong Luneng, equipa chinesa que o médio belga representa desde o ano passado.
Segundo o clube, o ex-Manchester United e Everton, não tem febre e sente-se bem, ainda que esteja hospitalizado.
Entretanto, já este Domingo Fellaini publicou uma mensagem nas redes sociais. «Posso assegurar-vos que está tudo bem comigo. (...) Vou seguir o tratamento e espero em breve voltar o mais rapidamente possível.»
Dear friends, I have been tested for coronavirus and my test result is positive. Currently, I am back in China and being treated in the hospital. I can assure you that everything is fine for me now. Thanks to the fans, medical staff and the club for their care and attention. I will follow the treatment and hope to return to the game as soon as possible. Please everyone stay safe❤️❤️❤️
