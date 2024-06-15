O Brighton oficializou, este sábado, o sucessor de Roberto de Zerbi: Fabian Hürzeler é o homem que se segue, tendo rubricado um contrato de três temporadas.

O treinador alemão, de apenas 31 anos, vai tornar-se o mais jovem de sempre a treinar na Premier League.

Hürzeler chega ao Brighton depois de ter conquistado a segunda divisão germânica ao serviço do St Pauli. Antes disso, teve um percurso ligado às seleções jovens da Alemanha.

