OFICIAL: Brighton anuncia o treinador mais jovem de sempre da Premier League
Fabian Hürzeler sucede a De Zerbi
O Brighton oficializou, este sábado, o sucessor de Roberto de Zerbi: Fabian Hürzeler é o homem que se segue, tendo rubricado um contrato de três temporadas.
O treinador alemão, de apenas 31 anos, vai tornar-se o mais jovem de sempre a treinar na Premier League.
Hürzeler chega ao Brighton depois de ter conquistado a segunda divisão germânica ao serviço do St Pauli. Antes disso, teve um percurso ligado às seleções jovens da Alemanha.
We are pleased to confirm that Fabian Hürzeler will become our new men’s first-team head coach. 💙🤍— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 15, 2024
Fabian has agreed a contract until June 2027. Once his work permit is processed, he will begin work straight away! 🤝
