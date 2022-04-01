Logo no arranque do sorteio da fase de grupos do Mundial 2022, o Qatar apresentou-se a mascote oficial do torneio: La'eeb.



O nome em árabe significa «jogador muito habilidoso», segundo informou a FIFA. O organismo que tutela o futebol mundial acrescentou ainda que a mascote encoraja todos a acreditarem em si próprios.



Portugal ficará a conhecer, esta sexta-feira, os seus adversários na fase de grupos do Campeonato do Mundo. Siga tudo ao minuto, aqui.

Welcome, La'eeb!



La’eeb is an Arabic word meaning super-skilled player. The official Mascot of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ is full of energy and will bring the joy of football to everyone. La’eeb believes that ‘Now is All’, and encourages everyone to believe in themselves. pic.twitter.com/KEfxo3G5Qo