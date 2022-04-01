Logo no arranque do sorteio da fase de grupos do Mundial 2022, o Qatar apresentou-se a mascote oficial do torneio: La'eeb.

O nome em árabe significa «jogador muito habilidoso», segundo informou a FIFA. O organismo que tutela o futebol mundial acrescentou ainda que a mascote encoraja todos a acreditarem em si próprios.

Portugal ficará a conhecer, esta sexta-feira, os seus adversários na fase de grupos do Campeonato do Mundo. Siga tudo ao minuto, aqui. 

