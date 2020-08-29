Chadwick Boseman, o ator que se notabilizou no papel do herói da Marvel «Pantera Negra» [Black Panther], morreu na passada sexta-feira, depois de uma difícil luta contra um cancro do cólon que já se prolongava há quatro anos.

O ator, de 43 anos, morreu em casa, em Los Angeles, junto da mulher e do resto da família, como dá conta a TVI24.