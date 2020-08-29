Chadwick Boseman, o ator que se notabilizou no papel do herói da Marvel «Pantera Negra» [Black Panther], morreu na passada sexta-feira, depois de uma difícil luta contra um cancro do cólon que já se prolongava há quatro anos.

O ator, de 43 anos, morreu em casa, em Los Angeles, junto da mulher e do resto da família, como dá conta a TVI24.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

Uma publicação partilhada por Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) a

